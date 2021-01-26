GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GAN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

GAN stock remained flat at $$24.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,761. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. GAN has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. Equities research analysts predict that GAN will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,511,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 139,927 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 323,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 69,026 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

