Garlicoin (GRLC) Hits Market Cap of $159,953.04

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $159,953.04 and approximately $91.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Profile

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,919,219 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.