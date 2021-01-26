Gas 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.13 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Gas has a market capitalization of $18.30 million and $3.13 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gas has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00005597 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00052211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00128534 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00071193 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00277889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00068550 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

