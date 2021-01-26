GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Shares Down 8.1%

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)’s share price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.18. 1,767,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,948,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Get GasLog alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $397.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $156.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of GasLog by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in GasLog by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Company Profile (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.