Gatechain Token (GT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.63 Million

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Gatechain Token has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gatechain Token has a total market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gatechain Token token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00070896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.97 or 0.00843319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00051855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.32 or 0.04483936 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Gatechain Token Profile

Gatechain Token (GT) is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Gatechain Token is https://reddit.com/