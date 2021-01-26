Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.52

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 4654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

GTES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 54.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 53.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 250,288 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

