GCP Asset Backed Income Limited (GABI.L) (LON:GABI) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.58 Per Share

GCP Asset Backed Income Limited (GABI.L) (LON:GABI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from GCP Asset Backed Income Limited (GABI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:GABI traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 91.30 ($1.19). The company had a trading volume of 205,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,425. GCP Asset Backed Income Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 66 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.80 ($1.45). The stock has a market cap of £403.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.94. The company has a current ratio of 42.90, a quick ratio of 42.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

