Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $16.28 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00072105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $277.39 or 0.00861960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00052419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.94 or 0.04412365 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017565 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

GUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.