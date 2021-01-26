GeneNews (TSE:GEN) Trading Up 7.1%

GeneNews Ltd (TSE:GEN)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 473,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,480,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.21.

GeneNews Company Profile (TSE:GEN)

GeneNews Limited focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

