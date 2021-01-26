General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.60. General Dynamics reported earnings per share of $3.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $12.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Dynamics.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 43,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,243,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $152.53. 10,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.