General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of General Dynamics worth $32,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after acquiring an additional 717,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,852,000 after acquiring an additional 623,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230,752 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,270,000 after acquiring an additional 214,890 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,763,000 after acquiring an additional 162,847 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $153.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.53.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

