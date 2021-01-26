General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 43,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $153.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.10 and a 200-day moving average of $147.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.53.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

