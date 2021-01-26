General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Decreased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,172 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in General Electric by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in General Electric by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 91,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

