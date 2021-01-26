Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Securities

Research analysts at National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. National Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.09% from the company’s previous close.

GNPX opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of -0.57. Genprex has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.03.

Get Genprex alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genprex by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genprex during the second quarter worth $426,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genprex by 257.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 63,878 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Genprex during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genprex by 32.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the period. 12.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The company engages in developing technologies for cancer patients based upon a proprietary technology platform. Its platform technologies are designed to administer cancer-fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.