German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GABC. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

