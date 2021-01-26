Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)’s (GEI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$23.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GEI. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.00.

Shares of TSE:GEI traded down C$0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.62. 584,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,561. Gibson Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 20.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.92.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson purchased 5,224 shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.59 per share, with a total value of C$107,562.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,074 shares in the company, valued at C$1,669,313.66. Also, Senior Officer Sean Brown purchased 10,064 shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,057.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,815,711.39.

About Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO)

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

