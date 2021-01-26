Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will report $7.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.51 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $5.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $24.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.78 billion to $24.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.09 billion to $25.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.16 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.