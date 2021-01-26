Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Glaukos by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter worth $233,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter worth $208,000.

GKOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

