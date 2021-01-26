Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $16.58 on Monday. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $374.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,659.66, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global Water Resources by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 40.3% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 916,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 128,169 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

