Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $10.40 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.90. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.97.

GLUU stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,465,401.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,062.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,428. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,212,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,936,000 after purchasing an additional 283,305 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 36.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 11.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 11.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $104,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

