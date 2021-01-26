Golden Green Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,198 Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Golden Green Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Eyenovia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Shone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eyenovia by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EYEN opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $170.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.27. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

