Golden Green Inc. Invests $207,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,065,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $464.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.05 and a 200 day moving average of $374.98. The company has a market cap of $189.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $470.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.74.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,333 shares of company stock valued at $106,085,379 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

