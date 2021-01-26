Golden Green Inc. Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD opened at $285.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

