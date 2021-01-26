Golden Green Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after buying an additional 663,824 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after buying an additional 306,546 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,056,000 after buying an additional 215,526 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total value of $1,456,782.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,297.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $170.98 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

