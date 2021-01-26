Golden Green Inc. Takes Position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Golden Green Inc. owned 0.07% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRVS. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $111.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

