Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. 238,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,196. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.70 million. Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 41.29% and a negative return on equity of 189.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Golden Star Resources by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,976,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 1,064,235 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Golden Star Resources by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 25,771 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

