Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to announce sales of $67.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.86 million and the lowest is $66.59 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $35.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $161.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.61 million to $161.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $287.68 million, with estimates ranging from $279.08 million to $296.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBD opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

