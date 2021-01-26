Grace & White Inc. NY Cuts Holdings in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its stake in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 73,887 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 1.78% of Luby’s worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luby’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,370 shares in the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luby's alerts:

Shares of LUB opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. Luby’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

Luby’s Company Profile

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.