Grace & White Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its stake in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 2.72% of Frequency Electronics worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FEIM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Frequency Electronics by 550,350.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Frequency Electronics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, insider Steven E. Strang sold 6,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $70,909.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at $70,920.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FEIM stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter.

Frequency Electronics Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.