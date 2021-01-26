Grace & White Inc. NY Invests $402,000 in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

WPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

In related news, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,296 shares in the company, valued at $390,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 458,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,338 shares of company stock worth $3,433,765 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. WPX Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $14.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

