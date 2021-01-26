Graco (NYSE:GGG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of GGG stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,192. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.55. Graco has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $398,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,998 shares in the company, valued at $12,403,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 5,030 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $312,312.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,610,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,379 over the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

