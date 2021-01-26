Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grainger plc (GRI.L) (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 324.17 ($4.24).

GRI traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 275 ($3.59). The company had a trading volume of 982,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,282. Grainger plc has a 1-year low of GBX 189.76 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 19.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 281.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 293.57.

In other Grainger plc (GRI.L) news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 11,334 shares of Grainger plc (GRI.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.70), for a total transaction of £32,075.22 ($41,906.48).

Grainger plc (GRI.L) Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

