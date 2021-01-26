Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.07

Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 356076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.42 million and a P/E ratio of -16.14.

About Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

