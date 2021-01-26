Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,869 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,918,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,232,000 after acquiring an additional 321,008 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 876,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $307,224,000 after acquiring an additional 305,738 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 938,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $292,474,000 after purchasing an additional 200,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $4.98 on Tuesday, hitting $342.83. 133,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

