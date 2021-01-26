Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 97,632 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February makes up 1.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFEB. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter.

FFEB traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $33.51. 109,576 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69.

