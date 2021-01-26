Great Diamond Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 446.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000.

IGIB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.47. 22,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,974. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.24.

