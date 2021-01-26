Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,016 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 133.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.13. 269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,674. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.64. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.40 and a twelve month high of $293.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.