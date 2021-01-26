Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,388,000 after acquiring an additional 400,764 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,438,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,892,000 after purchasing an additional 428,199 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 3,384,618 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,455,000 after buying an additional 58,509 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE BX traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $65.16. The company had a trading volume of 335,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average is $56.91. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $66.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.