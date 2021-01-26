Great Diamond Partners LLC Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $134.87. 458,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,323. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $212.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

