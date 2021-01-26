Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $630,000 Investment in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 96.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of PKB traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,627. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

