Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 120.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,209,055 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average of $55.08.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

