Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,777,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in PayPal by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in PayPal by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at $87,145,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $6.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $282.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.84 and a 200-day moving average of $203.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

