Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Shares of GSBC opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $59.37. The stock has a market cap of $698.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $73,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GSBC shares. TheStreet upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

