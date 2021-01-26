Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GRTS. Robert W. Baird downgraded Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of GRTS stock traded down $3.30 on Tuesday, reaching $20.56. 3,198,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,736,363. The stock has a market cap of $776.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. Gritstone Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gritstone Oncology news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 15.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 61.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gritstone Oncology (GRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.