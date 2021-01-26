Growth DeFi Price Reaches $70.58 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Growth DeFi token can now be purchased for about $70.58 or 0.00221571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded up 108.6% against the U.S. dollar. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $10.84 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00070026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.56 or 0.00777195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00047969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.43 or 0.04186240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Growth DeFi Token Profile

Growth DeFi is a token. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 988,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,627 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital.

Growth DeFi Token Trading

Growth DeFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Growth DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Growth DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

