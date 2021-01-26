Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0259 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 53.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

