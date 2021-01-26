Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Trading 5.4% Higher

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.78. 805,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 614,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $450.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.10 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth approximately $528,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 695,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 291,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 56.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 410,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

