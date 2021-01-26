Gryphon Capital Income Trust (GCI.AX) (GCI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on February 8th

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (GCI.AX) (ASX:GCI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Monday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Gryphon Capital Income Trust (GCI.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.007.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.70.

