Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $283,203.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,018.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $28,061,104.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,103,275 shares in the company, valued at $502,761,582.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,957 shares of company stock worth $71,387,534 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health stock traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.25. 6,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,475. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.81. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $168.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

