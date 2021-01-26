Guider Market Capitalization Hits $13,557.62 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Guider has a total market cap of $13,557.62 and approximately $44.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00070443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.76 or 0.00844478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00051822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.04 or 0.04453953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017652 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (GDR) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

